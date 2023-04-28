Two groups fight over Gulab Jamun leaves wedding attendees injured in Pune

Pune: A dramatic fight was reported after two groups indulged in a fight over leftover Gulab Jamun at a wedding ceremony in the Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar, Pune.

The incident took place at Rajyog Mangal Haryalaya in Shewalewadi on April 22 when a group of people from the bride’s party went to get leftover Gulab Jamun after the marriage ceremony.

An FIR was filed against the culprit by the hotel’s catering service manager, Dipanshu Gupta. He told the police that the incident took place around 6 p.m. in the marriage hall.

As per the police, the wedding function was held at 1.30 p.m., after which food was served. Gupta was approached by relatives who were at the wedding around six o’clock and asked if they could take the food that was left over. Gupta told them he had no objection, and they started packing the food.

Soon after that, Dipanshu informed them that the gulab jamuns were not for them but were instead prepared for another wedding that was scheduled for the next day. The situation turned ugly when the group of guests got into a heated argument with the catering staff. The argument escalated into a full-blown physical fight, with both groups exchanging blows and using various objects as weapons.

Gupta in the FIR said, “When the relatives were packing the leftover food, I saw one person packing the gulab jamuns kept separately. I objected and told them that the sweets are for another ceremony the next day. This is when they got agitated and attacked me. One of them picked up a frying ladle and hit me on my head after which I started bleeding profusely. My employer and other staffers intervened to stop them from beating me and rushed me to Sassoon General Hospital.”

According to the police, four of the suspects fled from the banquet hall after attacking Gupta, and a search has been launched to arrest them. Sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to intentionally insulting the four suspects and causing harm with dangerous weapons have been invoked by the police.