Two fruit vendors arrested in Mumbai after viral video shows them applying rat poison on fruits

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested two fruit sellers when a video posted on social media allegedly caught them applying rat poison on the fruits on sale in the Malad west section of the city, officials said.

The accident was revealed in the evening of Wednesday, February 24, 2026, when one of the residents of the area shared the video on a WhatsApp group. The video depicts the sellers handling the fruits and then seeming to apply a cream-like paste to them, and leaving the customers to purchase it.

On a written complaint by a resident, Kunal Shivaji Salunkhe (39), the police reached the roadside stall at Rajanpada in Malad West. The officers seized a bottle of Ratol, the commercially available rat poison containing toxic chemicals like yellow phosphorus, and arrested the two vendors.

The two arrested men were identified as Manoj Sangamlal Kesarwani (42) and Rahul Sadanlal Kesarwani (25), both Malad West residents of Rajanpada. They were brought before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali and were remanded as the investigation went on.

When the vendors were questioned, they said that they used the rat poison to protect fruits at night to keep off rodents, but police officers highlighted that using such toxic substances on edible items poses a serious threat to public health.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning food adulteration and other acts that put life or people at risk. It resulted in the fruit stall being closed by the police.

Health professionals have cautioned that the consumption of such substances as Ratol may result in vomiting, stomach pains, stomach complications, liver and kidney damage, and, in worst cases, death. Government authorities have encouraged citizens to be careful about their food purchases and to wash their fruits well before eating.

The viral video has caused outrage among the population on the internet, with most users demanding increased responsibility in food safety laws and frequent inspection of street vendors.

