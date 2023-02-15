Twitter user gets unique tattoos to pay tribute to late grandparents: Watch

Grandparents always have a special bond with their grandchildren. Each and every child love their elderly from their core of their heart. But, when the ancestors of any child pass away it is always painful. Every now and then we witness the grandchildren doing something unique to remember their forefathers who have passed away. In light of it, pictures of a grandchild remembering his grandmother and grandfather who has passed away last year has gone viral in the social media.

The images showcase a person who had unique tattoos of his daddi and naanu. In the photos, it can be seen that the person had made one tattoo which displays a cup of tea by remembering his grandmother and in the other hand he made another tattoo of his grandfather standing. These pictures depict that how much the person love his grandparents.

The pics were shared by the person himself on his Twitter handle with a caption. The caption in the post read, “Last year, within 9 months I lost my daadi and my naanu. Today, I made permanent the ways I’d like to remember them. My ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden.” These posts will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

Take a moment to look at the pictures here:

last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i’d like to remember them. my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden. pic.twitter.com/v42WedM8DT — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) February 8, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “These are so beautiful.” Another commented, “So, so beautiful. I think they’d love them so much.” A third comment read, “So so lovely.” A fourth wrote, “These are soo lovely! The tiger interpretation of your grandad is making me tear up idk why.”