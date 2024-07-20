Turtle couple ‘having some fun’! Watch cute video

A turtle couple was seen ‘having some fun’ recently in a video. Actually, one of them is seen teasing the other by drawing its attention through clapping in the clip. The video was shared on X platform and a user reacted in the comment box, “They seem to be having some fun.” And another user described the happening as, “Male turtle trying to attract the female”.

We can see in the video that two turtles are having some fun moment in the water. One of them is swimming a little bit and then petting the other one with its front limbs. Then again, it is swimming backward a little bit and again repeating the same thing. The other turtle which seems not very interested for the teasing has no other way but to follow the leader. And the whole video seems very cute.

X user ‘Nature is Amazing’ posted the video to X (formerly Twitter) via the handle @AMAZINGNATURE today that is on 20 July at 2 pm and within these couple of hours so far the post has already earned 152k views making it a viral video. The caption of the video reads, “easily the funniest thing I’ve seen happen all year.”

The cute video has not only earned a lot of views but the same has also earned a number of interesting comments.

A user suggested in the comment box, “Disney need to make a movie on this.” Another user described it as a “Funny teasing.” Yet another user mentioned it as “Cute and sweet.”

“Simply the most hilarious post,” praised another user in the comment box. Another user described, “Nature has its own beauty.”

Another user described one of them as male and the other as female. He commented, “The clapping one is a male turtle trying to attract the female.”

“They seem to be having some fun,” wrote another user.

“Easily the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen in my entire existence,” commented another user.

“Is this husband and wife?” suspected a user.

“If the turtles shot a Titanic scene,” another user commented.

And last but not least another user described the affair as “Love of turtles.”

Watch the video here: