Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Little girl rescued from rubble, smiles seeing father

A heartwrenching video of a little girl, who was rescued from the earthquake rubble in Syria, can be seen smiling after seeing her father. The footage of the incredible moment has been widely circulated online.

On February 6, Monday, a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes shook Turkey and northern Syria, causing buildings to fall and prompting frantic searches for survivors in the demolished cities and towns across the area. A total of 4,300 people were reported dead in the two nations due to the incident, and the numbers are expected to rise. Several heart-breaking videos of the disaster now surface on the Internet. Among these clips, one is of a little girl being rescued from the rubble post-quake.

Shared on Twitter by The Independent, the video features a little girl trapped under debris. She can be seen smiling after she saw her father while being rescued from the earthquake rubble in Syria.

The caption in the post read, “‘Dad is here, don’t be scared:” Moment father embraces child after rescuers pull her out from rubble in earthquake aftermath”

‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father embraces child after rescuers pull her out from rubble in earthquake aftermath pic.twitter.com/L2L5fw3cov — The Independent (@Independent) February 7, 2023

Volunteers from the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, can be seen telling the toddler, Nour, to “look over to her dad” as they carefully lift her out of the rubble.

Netizens held onto their hearts while they filled the comment section with phrases like, “Heartbreaking” “Thank God a million” and “Her smile brought tears to my eyes.”