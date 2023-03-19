Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

True love! Elderly man’s adorable gesture for his wife melts hearts online: Watch

In the era of short-term and unstable relationships, a video of an old couple will make you believe in true love once again

In the era of short-term and unstable relationships, the concept of true love has somehow become quite faint. Hence, seeing someone care for another nowadays is rare and heart-touching. In light of it, a video of an old couple has surfaced online and it depicts true love.

It isn’t love if it had to be said a million times, it is an affection that is shown through small gestures. Today’s viral video is the perfect example of the aforementioned description. Shared on Instagram by Jenifar Rahman, the clip shows an elderly couple walking hand in hand on the side of a road. Soon after, the man can be seen pulling the woman to the safer side of the road and then holding her hand to resume walking.

So far, the video has garnered more than 6.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens loved the clip and started gushing over the cute couple. One person wrote, “Finally I found Korean drama in real…90’s love & evergreen.” Another user commented, “He does this every single time that we meet and it always leaves a smile on my face.”

A third comment read, “It’s the bare minimum in love” and a fourth user said, “Uncle knows the sidewalk rule!!!!!! Aunty won.”

