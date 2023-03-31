Truck overturns, man’s quick reflexes save friend’s life from major accident

The future is unpredictable, we never know what awaits us in the next moment. Especially when you are on the road, the risk of reaching home safely gets 50/50. It is because every day various road accidents due to reckless driving and fatal road mishaps make headlines, and it is life-threatening. In light of it, a video of a man saving his friend with his quick reflexes when a running truck overturned out of nowhere has gone viral online.

Shared on Twitter by HasnaZarooriHai, the clip shows a running truck suddenly collapsing on the street. The goods carrier of the heavy vehicle overturns and was about to hit the two men walking at the side of the road. However, one of the men used his presence of mind and managed to save his friend by pulling him toward safety.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 79.3k views and tons of comments. Netizens flooded the comment section with praise for the man’s quick and smart thinking.

One person wrote, “Tabhi kehte h bhagwan har jgah hai (That’s why it is said that god is everywhere)” and another comment read, “100% level of presence of mind..”

A third person commented, “Wow !! What i like… khud shock me hone ke bad bhi dono driver ki help ko daude (Woe! what I like is that albeit being in shock they both rushed to help the driver).”