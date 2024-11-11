Traffic jam of planes witnessed at Bengaluru airport runway, video worth watching

Bengaluru: The once-upon-a-time “Garden City” of India, Bengaluru has now gained the unenviable distinction of becoming one of the most congested cities in the world. Booming growth, urbanisation, and IT boom across the city have gone on to cause nightmarish traffic jams due to an unprecedented rise in vehicle population.

The city is often in the headlines for it’s heavy traffic jam blockages, but a new video that emerged recently has revealed that the problems of the city have extended beyond the roads. A viral footage from the Kempegowda International Airport, making rounds online.

The viral video was shared by the account named, @karnatakaportf on the popular platform X. The caption reads, “Bengaluru is not only famous for its road traffic congestion, but today even the runway at Bengaluru Airport experienced a similar situation.Several aircraft were aligned in line, waiting in turn for takeoff, as there was a rare phenomenon of traffic jam on the Bengaluru airport runway. The unusual scene exemplifies how air traffic is increasing and growing hectic at the Bengaluru Airport – an indicator of city growth and one of the important travel hubs.

As per the video one can see multiple airplanes at the end of the runway waiting for their turn to take off. This video created a stir over management of the airport. Most of its users had more than one runway and wondered why the authorities used just one, especially during busy hours when numerous flights were taking off and landing. Viewers also made some funny reactions about the unusual airport traffic.

This unusual view throws light upon the fact that air traffic is rising in Bengaluru and the high levels of activities at the Bengaluru airport, which reflects the speedy growth of the city and a major travel destination.

Since its inception 16 years ago, Kempegowda International Airport has never witnessed the highest number of arrivals and departures in a day. As per recent reports in The New Indian Express, the airport saw 782 air traffic movements on October 17. This shatters the earlier record of 770 movements on October 11. Also, it was more than the pre-Covid record of 750 movements which was recorded in January 2019.

Going back to the comment section, a user commented, ” They are using only one runway even during peak hours. That’s the main reason. Don’t know why they made 2 runways.”

Another user commented, ” This typically happens when airlines don’t depart on time – then clogging the other slots – airport operation has to be near perfect to ensure smooth running – only happens when airlines follow time slots.”

A third user wrote, “True, we saw that yesterday at 4.40 pm when our Vistara was taxing, there were 4 flights queuing up behind it and one indigo just took before it. But what a clean and state of art Terminal 2 of Kempagauda( Bengaluru) Airport, hitech clean toilets, amazing seating arrangements!!”

Meanwhile a fourth user commented, “Agreed Bangalore air traffic is witnessing rapid growth. But what you are showing is nothing abnormal for a big airport. Sometimes as many as 10 planes, maybe queuing up inpeak hours. Having said that, KIAL should think about possible third runway.”

