Tourist woman harasses Thai worker, gets beaten by girls, watch viral video

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A video posted on X social media platform has gone viral, showing a tourist woman being beaten by locals after she allegedly harassed and physically abused a Thai worker.

The video, captioned “Tourist harasses Thai Worker, Gets what she deserves,” posted by user Ghar Ke Kalesh this evening and so far it has earned 13.9k views within this couple of hours. The user has also given credit writing ‘From – Arhant Shelby’.

The footage shows the tourist woman teasing the worker, who remains calm initially. However, when the tourist crosses a line by touching the worker, other women intervene, pulling the tourist by her hair and punching her. The tourist was eventually let go, and she walked away.

Along with a huge number of views, the video also earned a few comments where people more or less approved what the annoying tourist really deserved. Here are the comments:

“Free ki Thai massage !”

“Some people learn the hard way… instant karma delivered.”

“Tourist thought they were on a chill vacay, but got served a side of reality instead.”

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“Expected more retaliation but good enough to mind her own business now”

“Play stupid games in someone else’s country → win instant karma”

“Some people only understand consequences”

“People doing shittt after drinking.”

Watch the video here:

Tourist harasses Thai Worker, Gets what she deserves

pic.twitter.com/QoBIow5gSr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 20, 2026