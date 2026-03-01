Tourist stunned after receiving free Biryani and Chicken Curry in India, video goes viral

Advertisement

A video is currently going viral on social media showing a foreign tourist’s reaction after being served free biryani and chicken curry on a street in India.

Fiji-born and New Zealand-based musician Lepani was recently visiting India when he experienced an unexpected act of hospitality. During his trip to Mysuru, he captured a heartwarming moment on a busy street where strangers offered him a generous serving of biryani along with chicken curry at no cost.

The video was shared on Instagram from the handle @lepanimusicc. In the caption, the musician mentioned that while he had been told to prepare himself for India, no one had prepared him for such kindness.

According to his post, he was walking along a crowded street in Mysuru when he noticed an inviting aroma coming from across the road. A man standing behind a large vessel was smiling and serving generous portions of biryani to people. Initially hesitant, Lepani approached and asked about the price of a plate. He was told not to worry and was handed a large serving. Another person added chicken curry on top. He then stood by the roadside with locals, enjoying what he described as one of the best and most filling biryanis of his life.

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers praising the warmth and generosity displayed in the clip.

After the video surfaced, several users shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many highlighted the welcoming and kind nature of Indian people and their culture of sharing food.

Some users expressed happiness at seeing the tourist’s positive experience, while others noted that India is known for its hospitality. A few also recalled how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals and groups came forward to distribute food and essential supplies, emphasizing the country’s strong tradition of community support.

The information in this news report is based on claims made in social media posts and reports. India TV does not independently verify the authenticity of such claims.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEPANI | Singer-Songwriter-Producer (@lepanimusicc)



