Amidst the surge of COVID-19 crisis in the country, a picture of an elderly woman hugging a doctor have gone viral on social media and winning over hearts on the internet.

And this happened at a Kolkata hospital and Medical. The Photo was shared by Facebook user Tanmoy Dey.

In this photo, it can be seen that a 75-year-old woman hugging her PPE and mask-clad doctor after she recovers from COVID-19 after 10 days. While doing so, she has tears in her eyes as she just has no words for her saviour who made sure that she defeated the deadly virus.

After fighting Covid for 10 days, this 75-year-old grandmother recovered and went home. As she left, she hugged the doctor who was treating her, and blessed her with love,” the caption of the post, translated from Bengali, reads.

The doctor is identified as Dr Avisikta Mallick who works at the city’s medical college and hospital.

This picture melts heart and ofcourse gives a ray of hope that we can fight and defeat the deadly virus.

The post has gone viral on social media with around 2,000 shares and 1.2k likes. The netizens have applauded healthcare workers and thanked them for their service amid the coronavirus pandemic.