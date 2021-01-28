Toddler Giggles With Dad In This Adorable Video; Watch

By WCE 3
A 23-second clip of a baby is breaking the internet. This short video will definitely make you forget all your hardship of the day and smile at least for a while.

In the viral yet sweet video, the toddler is seen sitting on a sofa. He is giggling continues as his father attempted to feed him.

One Rex Chapman has shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Timeline cleanser: Nothing better…” he captioned the post.

The short clip is becoming so viral that it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. Besides, while over 57.3K people have liked it more than 10K Twitter users have retweeted it.

Watch the video here:

