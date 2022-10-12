Toddler cuddles up to giant snake, video goes viral: Watch

A disturbing footage has surfaced on social media of a toddler cuddled up with a giant snake. In the clip a kid was seen playing with a dangerous and alarmingly large snake. The now viral video was shared on Facebook reel and it has earned 1.4 k likes.

As we can see in the reel video clip, a toddler is sitting on the ground while it has cuddled up a large snake. Though several people are witnessing the scene nobody is taking it very seriously. May be because they know it well that the snake is a pet one and necessary precautions have been taken so that even if the reptile bites, it will not be poisonous.

Interestingly, the kid is not frightened off the snake. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the kid is too tender to know about the risk of cuddling up a snake. Even we can see that he tries to catch the head of the snake which is the most perilous act that he should not try at least at this situation. Yet, the snake is not getting angry though the child is playing with it.

We are yet to know where the video was shot though we can hear sounds about people discussing in the background about the snake. The video claims that it has the original audio sound.

Though the video is an entertaining one, when we see that a boy has cuddled up a snake, it is not a good thing. The snake may turn hostile any moment.

Click on this following link to watch the video:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1634494267008203?s=yWDuG2&fs=e