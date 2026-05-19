Tiny Paris apartment tour leaves internet stunned over rent

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A video showing what many people are calling the “smallest apartment in Paris” is going viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked by both the size of the room and its rent.

The clip was shared on Instagram by fashion model Sebastian Hedberg and begins with the tenant introducing his tiny apartment located in Paris.

In the video, the tenant gives a full tour of the compact space, which includes a small bed, a tiny kitchen setup, limited storage space, and barely enough room to move around comfortably. Despite the apartment’s size, the tenant revealed that the monthly rent is around €600, surprising many viewers online.

It has 7.9 million views with more than 350k likes

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. One user commented saying “smaller than a hostel room,” and others pointed out how expensive housing has become in major cities like Paris.

Many users were also surprised by how creatively the space had been arranged to fit daily essentials into such a small area. Some viewers even compared it to “living inside a closet.”

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Tiny apartments are not uncommon in cities like Paris, New York, Tokyo, and London, where high demand and limited space often lead to extremely compact living arrangements, especially for students and young professionals.

The viral video has now sparked discussions online about rising rent prices, urban living, and the challenges many people face while trying to afford housing in expensive cities around the world.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Hedberg (@seb_hed)