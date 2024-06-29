Tinder date turns nightmare: IAS aspirant scammed of Rs 1.2 lakh at Delhi Café

Online dating application Tinder has turned into a major platform for fraud and the latest incident from Delhi is another example of rising crimes on the platform. Recently, an aspiring civil services candidate who found a Tinder date, was scammed of Rs 1.2 lakh in East Delhi area, initially reported NDTV.

According to the report, the victim was invited by his Tinder date i.e. Versha to Black Mirror Café located in East Delhi’s Vikas Marg area to celebrate her birthday. As the victim met Versha in the café, the two ordered some snacks, two cakes and few non-alcoholic beverages. The date went well but after some time Versha rushed out of the café citing family emergency.

Unknown about the whole setup, the man finished his food first and called for the bill. As the bill arrived, the victim was shocked to know that he was charged ₹ 1,21,917.70 for food that would have cost not more than few thousand. The victim transferred the whole amount via online transaction to the account of the one of the café owners- Akshay Pahwa (32). As the victim was out of the café, he went straight to the police and filed a case.

The police started an investigation into the matter and came to know about the details of the crime. The Black Mirror café was owned by four members including Akshay Pahwa and his cousin Vansh. They employed table managers who were managed by one Digranshu. Another man named Aryan was also involved in the crime.

Aryan contacted the victim through the platform while posing as 25-year-old Afsan Parveen i.e Ayesha/Noor (who posed as Versha in this incident). Afsan was tracked by the cops while she was busy scamming a ‘date’ in another café. She revealed that she met the man from Mumbai on Shaadi.com.