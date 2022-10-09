Time traveller predicts Aliens will land on Earth on December 8, lists dates of 5 catastrophic events

A time traveller from 2671 has warned people of 5 catastrophic events that are likely to occur in the coming years. One such incident will be Aliens crashing the earth on December 8 this year.

TikTok user Eno Alaric, who is a self-proclaimed ‘time traveller,’ took to the short-video hosting app to upload a video with the caption, “Attention! Yes, I am a real-time traveller from the year 2671, remember these five dates to come.”

The user shared five predictions on the social media platform. One of them is of aliens landing on Earth in December this year. According to Eno, humans will find new planets and be visited by aliens between November 2022 and May 2023.

Eno began the clip on Tiktok by giving an introduction of himself claiming that he is a time traveller, “ATTENTION! Yes, I am a real-time traveller from the year 2671, remember these five dates to come.”

He then inserted a few texts giving information on 5 catastrophic events that are about to happen. “November 30, 2022: The James Webb telescope finds a planet that is a mirrored version of Earth,” the first insert read.

In his second prediction, he said, “December 8, 2022: A large meteor hits Earth containing new types of metals and alien species.”

The third insert read, “February 6, 2023: A group of 4 teenagers discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies.”

“March 23, 2023: A team of scientists exploring the Mariana Trench find ancient species,” he further wrote.

TikTok users were left divided by the out-of-this-world predictions.