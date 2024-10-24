TikTok star Minahil Malik MMS goes viral, says ‘video is morphed’

Pakistan: Popular Pakistani Tik Tok star Minahil Malik’s alleged leaked private video in a compromising situation is going viral over the internet now. The leaked video of the Tik Tok star first surfaced on lesser-known websites. Later it quickly got viral on mainstream social media platforms. She claimed that the video is not real. It is morphed. She filed a complaint regarding this with the FIA.

As the footage reveals, the Tik Tok star was having an intimate moment with a guy. She was seen in a compromising situation with that guy. The video was uploaded by some unidentified individual and gone viral. Several obscene pictures, screenshots from the video clip surfaced widely on internet. However the Tik Tok star denied her involvement in that video. She said, someone had altered the video and shared online just to trouble her on social media. After the video went viral, social media users started trolling and bullying her intensely online.

A day after the video got leaked, Minahil Malik issued an official video statement on Tik Tok about the issue saying she lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she said in her statement.

The Tik Tok star and her family members are devastated and depressed after the incident happened. She has asked her fans to support her in this difficult time period.

Reportedly, some of her obscene pictures and videos were leaked few years ago too. she had received strong backing from her millions of followers back than. Now after history repeats itself, she has requested her fans to be with her in this tough time like they always did.