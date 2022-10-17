Tigress enjoys meal with cubs, video goes viral: Watch

A recent tiger video has gone viral that shows that a tigress is ‘enjoying a sumptuous meal’ with five cubs. Posted to Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda the post has already earned 128 re-tweets, 5 quote tweets and 1312 likes.

Food tastes better when you it eat with your family. This is the view of Nanda and it is very true. He captioned the post writing, “Food tastes better when you eat it with family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received.”

We can see in the video that a tigress is enjoying a big piece of meat while it is accompanied by five cubs and each of them is enjoying their respective piece of meat. The streak of tigers is having a good time amid serene greenery. They are not fighting with each other and happily having their respective piece of meat. As we have the video now, that means someone has captured it. Yet, without getting disturbed by the presence of this human (the camera person) the streak of tigers is enjoying the meal.

And the post has earned some interesting comments. A user wrote, “A family that eats together… Stays together,” while another user wrote, “Family get together.”

Another Twitter user suggests in the comment box, “We have to learn the cardinal principle of the Sharing,” and yet another user quips, “Five cubs at once is a rarity, I suppose. Baap zaroor Sher tha !”

Another user found the tiger event to be a , “A very early Thanksgiving dinner.” Another user comments, “Each one having a separate piece, enjoying together.”

Watch the video here: