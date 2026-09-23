Tiger’s afternoon nap causes safari traffic jam in Ranthambore, watch

Advertisement

A safari in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park took an amusing turn when a tiger decided to take a nap right in the middle of a safari track.

Tourist Elena who was among those who witnessed the incident managed to take a video of the scene and posted it on Instagram.

As seen in the viral video, the tiger was peacefully resting on the dirt road leaving as many as 30 safari jeeps stranded.

The tiger opened its eyes after some time, it got up, stretched itself and went into the forest, finally making way for the visitors.

This video has already gained social media traction with viewers finding it highly entertaining.

Advertisement

One user commented, “If not friend, then why friend shaped?” “Posing for cameras,he knows he’s the main character,” another added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram