Tiger used in gender reveal party sparks outrage, watch viral video

Gender reveal parties are in trend, people from various countries conduct this event to announce the sex of their unborn child. Having known the gender of the child before birth gives enough time to parents and family members to create the child friendly environment accordingly. However, recently a couple in Dubai conducted this extravagant ceremony with a tiger, which has fumed animal lovers and wildlife activists from all around the world.

In the video, a tiger appears on a beach next to the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, roaming freely without a chain or leash. It then approaches a bunch of balloons floating on the air, and itself up to pop one of the balloon with his sharp nails. Pink powder bursts out of the balloon, signifying that the baby is a girl.

The video went viral after it was shared by the ‘lovindubai’ Instagram page. “It’s a … tiger?” reads the caption.

Watch Video Here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 3 lakh views and thousands of comments. However most of the comments showcases people criticizing the stunt.

One person commented, “Stop this nonsense” and another commented, “Absolutely ridiculous! Such a shame! Let the wild be in the wild!”

One more person wrote, “This isn’t something to be proud of. These animals are not pets.” and “A tiger’s place is in wilderness not as pet in Dubai or anywhere else,” another showed their concern.