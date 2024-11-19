Tiger travels 300 kms from Maharashtra to Telangana to find a mate!

Maharashtra: In a strange happening, a tiger travelled as much as 300 kms from Maharashtra to Telangana to find a mate, said reports from the forest department in Telangana.

According to reports, the tiger named as Johnny aged between six and eight year reportedly travelled over as much as 300 kms to find a mate for itself. It allegedly travelled from from Kinwat in Nanded district of Maharashtra to Utnoor in Adilabad district of Telengana.

This has led to concern and excitement among the locals of both the states. The Adilabad district forest officer identified as Prashanth Bajirao Patil has confirmed the tiger’s surprising journey undertaken just in search of a mate.

It is worth mentioning here that winter is the mating season for tigers when female tigers are missing in one particular territory, males travel long distances to search for mates. generally such tigers do not attack humans. Still, locals were alerted by the forest officials.