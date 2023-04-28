Tiger spotted in Kalesar of Haryana after 110 years

Bhubaneswar: A tiger was spotted recently in the Kalesar area of Haryana. This was after 110 years that a tiger was spotted in this area. As per reports, the last sighting of this animal in the area was reported in 1913.

IFS Susanta Nanda, who is much popular for posting interesting and precious photos and videos of animals and birds took to Twitter and shared two images of the said tiger that was recently spotted in Kalesar area of Haryana.

Nanda wrote in the caption of the said video, “You are seeing the 1st pictures of tiger in the Kalesar area of Haryana after 110 years. The last sighting was reported in 1913.”

The post has so far earned 2936 views after being uploaded to Twitter today afternoon.

Take a look at the picture of the tiger here: