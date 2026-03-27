Tiger seen in restaurant bathroom in Russia, watch viral video

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A peculiar incident has unfolded at a restaurant in Russia, where a tiger’s unexpected visit has left patrons and staff unfazed, as captured in a now-viral video.

The footage shows a female cleaning staff calmly attending to her duties near a basin, while a massive tiger quenches its thirst from an adjacent basin.

Notably, the woman doesn’t exhibit any signs of alarm or panic, instead, she continues her task while occasionally glancing at the wild animal.

As the camera pans out, a man is seen standing behind the tiger, nonchalantly filming the unusual scene, visible in the mirror’s reflection.

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The post, shared by user ‘Nature is Amazing’ on the X platform, aptly captions the incident as a “Normal day in Russia.”

Watch the video here:

Normal day in Russia pic.twitter.com/PKAdBudGoT — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 28, 2025