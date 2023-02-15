Tiger drags woman from car, netizens shocked: Watch

We are all well aware of the tiger’s strength and his hunting skills. Videos of tigers killing deer, wild boar, sambar, chital, swamp deer, hog deer, and sikar deer have been widely circulated. Tigers have been observed killing and eating elephants, primarily young ones. In light of it, a recent video of a tiger hunts a woman has gone viral online.

The now viral video demonstrates a road running through a forest with three cars parked on it. A young woman exits the car in the front and walks to the other side door. Within the blink of an eye, a massive tiger emerges from the forest, grabs the woman, and flees back into the forest. The other passengers pursue them, but it is unknown what happened to the woman and her companions.

This shocking clip was shared by Twitter page with a caption, “Oh Shit.”

Oh Shit pic.twitter.com/MG195HihOH — Terrifying As Fuck (@TerrifyingAsfuk) January 20, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly petrified by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Never get out of the car!!!! Big mistake!!!” Another commented,” Oh Shit.” A third comment read,” Why did the woman left the car…that to in between the forest.” A fourth wrote,” The last thing I would be thinking is me getting out of the car, what were they thinking?”