Tiger attacks leopard but fails miserably: Watch viral video

Animal videos are extremely popular on the internet especially the video of wild animals. We are all well aware of the tiger’s strength and his hunting skills. Tigers have been observed killing and eating elephants, primarily young ones. In light of it, a clip of a pursuit battle between a tiger and a leopard has gone viral in the social media.

The 30 second footage shows a tiger approaching to attack a leopard. As soon as it hurried towards the leopard, the latter was quick to climb a tall tree. The tiger followed the creature and ascended the tree to some extent but failed miserably.

The clip was shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle with the caption that reads, “That is how the leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape. Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old, their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

pic.twitter.com/uePgSwIJcj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 14, 2023

Stay slim to survive🙏 pic.twitter.com/uePgSwIJcj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 14, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!” Another commented, “Today I got to know that tigers can climb well.” A third comment read, “Best lines…. Stay slim to survive.”