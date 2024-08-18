Ticketless traveler attacks TTE in Mumbai Locals, Viral video spark online debate

Advertisement

Passengers are often seen assaulting travelling ticket examiner (TTE) over small things. Such a similar incident has come to the fore from the Mumbai Locals. A ticketless traveler was recently seen attacking and assaulting a TTE on being asked to pay a fine for not having a valid ticket. The video of the incident is going viral now.

According to reports, the passenger was travelling from Churchgate to Virar. When the TTE found out the passenger didn’t have a ticket for AC local, so he asked him to pay a fine. However, the passenger tarted arguing over the fine, which soon escalated to a physical fight.

Reportedly, during the fight, the TTE got injured in the commotion and lost Rs 1500 which he had collected as fine from other passengers. The accused was later taken to police station and was released after he submitted a written apology and returned the money he took from the TTE.

The video of the incident was being shared over the social media. After the incident went viral, it sparked a debate online.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Written apology? lol he should be jailed for 6 months and fined as well.”

Another person said, “It shows how deep the poison of hate has seeped in . Show this to the khalistanis whose antics and anti india tirade has lead to people attacking sikhs.”

A third user wrote, “There is no point getting physical with a Govt employee that too an aged person. Authorities should pursue the case further and he should be punished for actions.”

Another person commented, “That’s disgusting & shameful, apology doesn’t cut , should be thrown in jail.”

A fifth person said, “This is bound to happen. In Mumbai the local train is worse than animal transportation. This is just the beginning of the frustration coming out from the citizens..”

Another X user wrote, “He should be immediately jailed for assaulting a govt servant on duty.”