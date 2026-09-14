Three failed landing attempts, Then Panic: What happened on this flight

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The situation became particularly frightening during the third attempt.

Maiskaya said the aircraft appeared to “start to plummet”, while passengers were thrown around by the violent turbulence.

Video recorded inside the cabin captured people gripping their seats and screaming in fear.

At one point, passengers reportedly began pleading with the crew to stop attempting the landing and choose another airport instead.

The flight was eventually diverted to Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, around 60 miles south of Tunis, where it landed safely.

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The passenger later said she had never experienced anything like it and credited the pilots for getting everyone through the ordeal safely.

What makes the incident particularly chilling is the contrast between the beginning and end of the journey — a seemingly smooth flight that turned into a terrifying battle with the weather just minutes before landing.

Watch the video here:

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