This youth waited 17 hours outside Apple store to be 1st buyer, watch

Mumbai: A youth reportedly waited a long 17 hours outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC to get the first iPhone at India’s first Apple store. He is from Ahmedabad. ANI shared the information on its X handle today.

As per the customer, he waited since 3 pm of the previous day while he waited for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India’s first Apple store.

Another customer named Aan from Ahmedabad said that he flew a day before and was at the store at 5-6 o’clock.

I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook for the second time…” he said.

Apple, which started handing over ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 as well as locally-assembled iPhone 15 Plus to the Indian users, received nearly 50 per cent surge in pre-orders this time for the iPhone 15 series.

Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year’s iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, also driven by an uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.