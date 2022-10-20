This YouTber earns Rs 312 crore per annum, but feels like a cheater

YouTube is the most used video sharing app of the current times. Millions of users view, download, and upload videos on the platform daily. The app even allows users to creat short videos called shorts on its platform. Many such creators earn lakhs and crores of rupees by sharing various categories of content on YouTube.

There is such a YouTuber, who earns $38 million, which is around Rs 312 crore per year. Now, the YouTuber is in the limelight after he stated that “he feels like he’s cheating the system by bringing in so much money”.

The YouTuber Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, has more than 33 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Recently, mark was on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul where he talked about his huge earnings and he admitted he feels foolish for earning so much money.

He said that he makes an ungodly amount of money, and it feels unfair. Though he talks about it openly, it just seems like such a cheat of the system to be able to have this much success, when all he really wants to do is make content and inspire others to make content.

He further added that although he feels that way, he can’t deny it as it would be a hypocritical thing to do. The YouTuber stated that he just feels it’s stupid that he is earning so much when he is doing whatever he wanted do. He also tries to help his friends by investing on them when they need a boost and hopes for them to get successful.

Just like Mark, another YouTuber named MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, claimed that he was offered a ridiculous $1 billion deal for his channel.