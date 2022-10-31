This woman IAS officer’s dance video on ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ song goes viral, watch

Video of a woman IAS officer’s dance to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ song has surfaced and is going viral on social media platforms. The IAS officer has been identified as Divya S Iyer.

In this video, Divya S Iyer, who is said to be the DM of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, is seen dancing with a group of students to the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

According to media reports, a group of students was practicing dance in ‘Nagada Sang Dhol…’ for the upcoming art festival of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) in Kerala. In the meantime, Divya S Iyer reached the spot to take stock of the preparations.

The IAS officer, however, could not control herself after seeing the students’ dance practice. She joined them and danced like one of them. The IAS officer’s dance video went viral after Ajin Pathanamthitta shared it on his Facebook page.

Impressed by Divya S Iyer’s down-to-earth nature and dance, people are liking the video very much. Some of them even are commenting on it.

Watch the video here: