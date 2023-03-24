This woman earns Rs 8 crore per day; Know how

Radha Vembu, the sister of Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu, has become the world’s second-richest self-made woman from software and services. The billionaire climbs a whopping 103 ranks over the last year surpassing 247 self-made women around the world, with 81 percent of them from China.

Zoho is an Indian software development company co-founded by Vembu siblings Radha and Sridhar Vembu in 1996. Radha, who owns the majority of the company’s stakes, was able to make a profit of over Rs 2700 crore. The gain is so far the highest for a bootstrapped company. In total, the Vembu family owns over 80 percent of the company’s stakes.

Education and Personal Life

Radha Vembu was born on December 24, 1972, in Chennai to Sambamurthy Vembu, a stenographer in Madras high court. She completed her primary education at National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. In 1997, she pursued her degree in industrial management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Career

Vembu started a company along with her brother Sridhar, a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton, in 1996 while still pursuing her higher education. Initially, the company was called AdvenNet but was later renamed Zoho Corporation. Their third sibling Sekar is also a stakeholder in Zoho but keeps a low profile.

Other than that, Radha Vembu is also the director of a real estate company named Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO, and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Net worth

Currently, Radha sits on a net worth of $4 billion, as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released on March 22. Most of her wealth comes from her stake in Zoho.