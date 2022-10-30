This viral video of a diver and a seal is winning hearts on internet, watch!

Seals are highly intelligent marine creatures. Their level of intelligence is similar to that of dogs. They are smart and can adapt quickly and are trainable as well. However, what about wild seals? Are they dangerous? While the reality is that they are, this wholesome and adorable video of a diver and a seal interacting with each other might make you want to go find one for yourself.

The video shows a diver in very close proximity of a wild seal. However, the wild animal seems least bothered by the intruder. If anything, it seems to be highly curious and very friendly. It approaches the diver fearlessly and interacts with him by pulling on his equipment. The seal also tugs at his hands and touches his face. When the diver scratches the seal, the adorable animal even holds his hands with its flippers. Seeing the wild animal behave in such a friendly manner, internet has agreed that seals are “dogs of the sea”, which is also the caption for the Twitter video that has gone viral.

The video was originally posted by Ben Burville. Burville is a medical doctor in Northumberland, UK, and claims that diving is therapeutic for him. He enjoys being in nature and it helps him be mindful and present in the moment. Burville has been diving with seals for over 20 years and says that it is more than anyone else. He also says that h has learned a lot about the behaviour of seals through his diving expeditions. The video originally posted by Ben Burville on Twitter was re-tweeted by an account called “Wonders of Science”, where it has garnered 22.6 million views! The video also has 8749 retweets and 73.1 thousand likes.

Watch the viral video of the diver and seal here:

Seals are the dogs of the sea.pic.twitter.com/M3aKX3tR88 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, people have decided that the video is one of the cutest things ever. Many have commented that they want one. Others have pointed out that in their language seals are actually called sea dogs.

While it is true that the video is extremely adorable, it should be kept in mind that seals are wild animals. While they are primarily friendly and not aggressive towards humans, that is not always guaranteed. Given the fact that they are wild animals, they can be unpredictable. They have sharp teeth and are capable of causing harm to humans. They are also infamous for having a lot of bacteria in their mouth which can infect even the smallest wound. Though they are aggressive only when they feel threatened, you cannot predict what would be threatening for them. So, enjoy the video, and leave the handling to the professionals and experienced people.