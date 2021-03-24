This Viral Video Between A Tiger And Monkey Will Leave You In Splits

By Moses Baliarsingh
clever monkey video
image credit: twitter/praveen angusamy

It is a known fact that monkeys are very clever. Be it jumping from heights or climbing huge trees, monkeys do it all with ease. However, have you ever seen a monkey giving a tough time to a tiger?

Well, you read it right. A fascinating video of a tiger trying to hunt a monkey has gone viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, a tiger could be seen on top of a tree along with a monkey. The tiger then tries to attack the monkey while holding onto a branch.

But the trees are monkey’s turf and tigers are not good tree climbers.The monkey can then be seen hatching a plan to look for a way out of the situation while tricking the tiger into thinking that he can catch him.

As the tiger slowly moves towards the monkey the monkey acts like he’s falling down. But, the monkey tricks the tiger and swings on the other branches of the tree, while the tiger falls down on the ground.

Watch the viral video here:

This hilarious video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy and has gone viral since then. The Twitterati is very amused with the video where the tiger gets a taste of his own medicine.

(Source:india.com)

