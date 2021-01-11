This Video Of Dog And Cat Warming Up Together Will Definitely Win Your Hearts; Watch

By WCE 3
This Video Of Dog And Cat Warming Up Together Will Definitely Win Your Hearts

Noted Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has shared a funny video on his Twitter handle featuring a dog and a cat that will definitely win your hearts.

In this video, it can be seen that the dog and the cat, who are enemies of each other, are sitting together. However, these two friends are worth watching. Fans are commenting on this video shared by Javed Akhtar and are giving their feedback.

“These little animals seem to have more sense than some political parties,” Javed Akhtar wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

You might also like
Offbeat

Man From Mumbai Earns Rs 2 Lakh Per Month By Selling Vada Pav At Traffic Signals

Offbeat

Watch Girl Doing Gymnastics In A Saree, Can You Do This Gravity-Defying Act ?

Nation

Man ends life after suffering losses in online gaming

Offbeat

Golden Opportunity For 10th Degree Holders To Get Job, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.