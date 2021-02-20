This Video Footage With Sound From Mars Will Blow Your Mind For Sure; Watch

The Perseverance rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which touched down on Mars on February 18, has sent some stunning photos and videos of the Red Planet.

One of the videos taken by NASA’s Perseverance is now breaking the internet. Writer and digital content specialist James Holland has shared the 26-second long video on his Twitter handle.

“Stop everything for 26 seconds and watch this. Footage, with sound (!) from the surface of another planet. Just incredible,” Holland captioned the video.

The video has become so viral on social media that it has been watched over 13 million times within 17 hours after it was posted.

This apart, more than 221k Twitter users have liked it while over 84k people have re-tweeted the video and 6.2k people have given their comments.

Watch the video here: