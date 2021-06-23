This US-based company pays Rs 30K for a simple job in India, read to know in details

Ever heard of a job that pays Rs 30K just to scream? Yes, you read it right. This might sound weird, but a US-based CCTV company is paying whopping Rs 30K for monitoring stores from remote locations in India and scream at armed robbers.

The company is Washington-based Live Eye Surveillance. The company will use surveillance cameras to watch over stores and shops. It is basically a camera system that keeps a continuous watch over the activities in the shop. A remote human operator intervenes in the event of suspicious activity.

Apart from screaming and pointing out at suspected armed robberies, the employee has to monitor the activities of the store and shop staffs. For example, if the cashier makes a mistake in the bill, then the employee can shout at them.

Similarly, the employee can scream if he/she sees any suspect near the cash counters in the shops and stores.

In their job posting, Live Eye Surveillance said that there is a vacancy for the aforementioned position of a Process Analyst in Karnal, Haryana. As per the job description mentioned on the company’s website, Live Eye Surveillance said, “You will act as a virtual supervisor for the sites, in terms of assuring the safety of the employees located overseas and requesting them to complete assigned tasks.”

It also states, “Monitoring sites (Convenience stores, gas stations, etc.) for our end clients/customers. Assisting employees located overseas remotely via phone or camera. Creating reports for any suspicious activities for employees working at the remote site (overseas) or for customers present at the site.” You can watch a sample video here.

For qualification, the candidate “Must have 12th or above. Basic computer skills are required as 100% of our work is on computers. Good communication skills,” and should be a “self-learner.”

Several big companies like 7-Eleven, Shell, Dairy Queen, and Holiday Inn are the customers of Live Eye Surveillance.