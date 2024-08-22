This Start-up sells pleasure products to women, founder ‘sells orgasms for a living’, watch

New Delhi: In an effort to shatter the taboo around sex, the founder of a Start-up from Goa said recently in an interview that he ‘sells orgasms for a living’. Reportedly Ritesh D. Ritelin, the founder of the firm ‘Manzuri’ said in the interviews that his company sells orgasms, the pleasure products to women and he does so ‘for a living’.

As per reports, “I sell orgasms for a living,” the Goa-based entrepreneur told this to a finance influencer Sharan Hegde on an episode of the 1% Club recently.

Reportedly, Manzuri is a wellness startup that sells pleasure products to women.

The start-up started in 2019-2020. The founder said that I call it a wellness startup and not a sex toy company because the Indian government does not acknowledge the existence of sex toys.

Interestingly, the founder has built a sucessfu business by selling the products through his startup ‘Manzuri’.

In the interview the founder revealed that his liquid net worth is Rs 1.5 crore and non-liquid assets are valued between Rs 8.5 to 9.5 crore.

Watch the video here:

