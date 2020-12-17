This Puppy’s Confidence In Chasing A Giant Buffalo Will Blow Your Mind; Watch Viral Video

This Puppy’s Confidence In Chasing A Giant Buffalo Will Blow Your Mind; Watch Viral Video

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might have seen several viral videos of animals. However, this video of a puppy’s confidence in chasing a giant buffalo will definitely blow your mind.

Bollywood comedian Sunil Grover has shared the video on his Instagram handle which is now massively becoming viral on different social media platforms.

“Confidence dekho ladke ka,” Sunil Grover captioned the video, which means look at the confidence of the boy (small dog).

In the video, it can be seen that a small doggy shows his courage in front of the buffalo. This funny video is being watched a lot.

It can be seen in the video that the buffalo first follows the puppy, but then it starts running away when the doggy starts chasing.

Watch the video: