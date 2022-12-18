This poetic announcement by SpiceJet’s in-flight captain will make your day, Check the video

If you have ever traveled on a plane, you might be familiar with the announcements made inside the flight. Generally, during the take-off, the pilot or the head of the cabin crew makes an announcement about the essential information about the flight. However, recently a SpiceJet pilot made the regular announcement in a poetic/ humourous manner and the onboard passengers enjoyed it thoroughly. The video of the same is circulating over the Internet.

In the video, we can see a fully occupied SpiceJet flight ready to take-off. Everything appears to be usual. The only thing that makes the difference on the flight is the humourous/ poetic announcement of the captain. A passenger in the flight (scheduled from Delhi to Srinagar) recorded the moment through a video and later posted it on Twitter through her official handle (named Eepsita).

“In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing,” captioned the tweet. Spice replied to the user too. “Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy,” said SpiceJet.

The video has a duration of 1:09 min and was shared on December 16. Since then, it has gained 133.1K views till the article was written. The video was retweeted 1056 times and liked 5481 times.

“May b a free/discounted flight is on its way!!! But yes, the Captain was too good…such gestures definitely make the whole experience a wonderful one,” said a user. “Felt like Ravish Kumar has chosen a new profession or pilot inspired by him too much. Anyways some smiles and positivity is good in the sky, otherwise, you hear of negativity all around,” shared another.