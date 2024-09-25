This pet pitbull and snake encounter is sure to shock you: WATCH who wins

A video of a fierce encounter of a pet dog and a snake has gone viral. The pet Pitbull and snake fight is sure to shock you. This Pitbull in Uttar Pradesh has saved children from a venomous king cobra that was trying to enter their house.

The pet pitbull and snake fight has been clearly captured on camera and the video clip has gone viral on almost all social media platforms. In the video the pet Pitbull is seen dragging the snake fearlessly by its mouth and then slammed it to the ground repeatedly and then finally killing it and giving a victorious look.

The video of has gone viral on the internet has become a topic of discussion. Many internet users have commented that the dog breed that is ‘pitbull’ has been banned in India.

A X user by the name of ‘heartless baby’ has commented, “Finally… Dogs doing something useful.”

Another user called ‘Ironman’ wrote, “Pehli baar kisi Pitbull ko sahi kaam karte news mein dekha😂 bhai ne cobra ke 2 tukde kar diye🥴” (roughly translating into, for the first there is some positive news about Pitbulls, shocked how it bites and tears the cobra into two pieces)

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: