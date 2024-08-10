This man narrowly escaped deadly plane crash in Brazil that killed all 61 on-board, watch

A man narrowly escaped the deadly plane crash of Brazil in which all the 61 onboard people were killed yesterday. The Brazilian man reportedly became LATE for boarding for which an Airline staff did not allow him aboard the flight, which actually saved his life.

The man revealed the startling happening how he got saved from the wrath of death. X user Cillian posted part of his interview in an X post today at 12.30 pm and within these couple of hours the post has so far garnered more than 2 million views.

The caption of the post reads, “This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable.”

In the video which shows a part of the interview the survivor is seen getting emotional. He is seen describing how he was not allowed to board the plane by an Airline staff. Hence, then he argued with the man at the boarding gate. But finally he ended up hugging him after hearing about the plane crash. He said in the interview that the person with whom he argued and fought actually saved his life.

It is to be noted that a plane carrying 61 people crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, killing all on board. The Brazilian regional airline Voepass issued a confirmation statement in this regard yesterday.

The aircraft crashed in Vinhedo in Sao Paulo state and reportedly fell into a residential area. Officials said that one home in the local condominium complex was damaged. However, none of the residents were hurt.

Previously, it was believed 62 people had perished on board the aeroplane that went down but the airline later updated the death toll to 61. So, this survivor probably was the 62nd man, who is alive today because he was denied entry to board the flight.

After the post was shared it earned a number of comments. There are many interesting comments. Like, a number of people compared the situation with the sequence of the popular Hollywood film ‘Final Destination’ which basically shows that one does not die till his time (for death) actually not comes. In this situation, keeping in view the fact that all the 61 people onboard the plane got killed, it was certain that if this man would have been boarded that day, he would not have been alive today.

In the comment section some other users also came up with other interesting remarks. Here are a few of them –

Guardian angel moment.

Someone is definitely looking out for that dude.

God saved his life. Glory to God!

Final destination 7

It wasn’t his time

Fate in its’ glorious beauty.

Isn’t that the plot of the movie Final Destination?

This reminds me of Final Destination

Watch the video here: