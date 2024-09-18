‘This is my Temple..you can’t put food here’ says Arijit Singh to fan for placing food on stage at London concert

Arijit Singh has already established himself as a great Indian playback singer and music composer for this generation. However, he is equally good as a human being and the singer has proven that from time to time. During a recent music concert in London, the Indian singer has asked a fan not to put food on the stage as he considered that (i.e. stage) his temple. The video of the same has landed on the internet and has gone viral.

The video starts with Arijit performing the title track of ‘Ae Dil hai Mushkil’ on a stage during a concert. As he walks towards the front part of the stage, he could see a fan placing food on the stage. The singer interrupted his performance and picked the food from the stage and handed it to his security team. Even though the singer was not at fault, he apologised the fans with folded hands. Explaining to his fans, Arijit told that the stage was his temple and he could not allow food on it.

The netizens applauded this act by the popular singer.

Arijit Singh in currently in UK for his music concert and Ed Sheeran recently featured in that (as a special guest). The duo even performed on Ed’s popular song ‘Perfect’. Fans of both the singers were overjoyed to witness the unexpected collaboration during the event.