This Indian Businessman owns 3 Rolls Royces, helicopter and private jet

Rich people often like to cherish a collection of something expensive and unique. While some opt for gadgets, some love lavish accessories. Not to forget the obsession over sports cars are one of the most common rich people thing. There are a few like the Ambanis who have an enviable collection of vehicles in their garage. Kerala businessman T. S. Kalyanaraman, the chairman and managing director of the very popular brand – Kalyan Jewellers and Kalyan Developers, is another industrialist who falls in the list of billionaire who enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

Early Life and Education

At the age of 12, T. S. Kalyanaraman use to visit textile shops with his father where he learnt the basics of being a businessman. Over the years, he became the owner of one of the largest retail jewellery stores in India. The first store of Kalyan Jewellery was inaugurated in 1993 and since then, the value of the entity has increased to 8,407 crores.

Luxury Collection

Kalyanaraman loves to collect expensive cars, especially Rolls Royce. His collection of vehicles includes Rolls Royce Phantom Series I and two from the Phantom Series II. What’s even interesting is that all three of the cars are of different colours. While one is finished in black, the other one is finished in a shade of silver while the last one gets a shade of white. The British company luxury cars cost a whopping Rs 10 crore. However, like in the case with any Rolls Royce, the owner gets the option to customise the exterior and interior which increases the price even more.

The Rolls Royce Phantom is powered by a 6.75 litre V12 petrol engine that generates 445 Bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an automatic transmission which is connected with GPS. Other than Rolls Royce, Kalyanaraman also owns Volkswagen Touareg SUV. However, unlike the Royce, this SUV is not too pricey. Although the sales of Touareg in India has discontinued, the car was last sold as a CBU product and came with a price tag of Rs 59 lakh.

Apart from cars, T. S. Kalyanaraman also owns a private jet and a helicopter. While the jet is an Embraer Legacy 650 worth Rs 178 crore, the private helicopter is a Bell 427 made in Canada and costs Rs 48 crore.

A video shared by a Youtube channel called “Luxury Lifestyle” displays the pictures of the branded cars and other properties owned by the businessman.

Take a look: