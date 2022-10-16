This ‘Idli ATM’ that prepares, packs and dispenses Idli in just 55 seconds amazes Anand Mahindra, watch

Freshot Robotics, a startup, has developed a machine in such way that it prepares, packs and dispenses Idli in just 55 seconds. A video of the ‘Idli ATM’ is doing rounds on social media platforms and has now drawn the attention of Anand Mahindra, the Chairman & Team member of Mahindra Group.

In the 1.13-minute-long video, a woman can be seen placing her order for idli with the help of her mobile phone, watching the entire preparation of idli and enjoying it after getting it.

The ‘Idli ATM’ has been installed in Bengaluru. It functions round the clock. It is said that it can prepare and dispense as many as 27 Idlis at a time. You need to scan the menu on the machine to place your order and make the payment from phone itself. You can select and add any desired pudding, flavor or chutney with idli.

Anand Mahindra is now amazed by the ‘Idli ATM.’ He took to the Twitter handle and shared a video.”So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks? I’d love to see this pop up in airports/malls globally. Will be a major ‘cultural’ export!,” he wrote.