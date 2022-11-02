This food is very tasty: Delivery guy eats customer’s food, dares to report him

Imagine how annoyed you would be if you order food online and the delivery guy eats it and texts you telling you how tasty the food was and even asks you to report him.

That is exactly what happened to a customer in England. Content creator, Liam Bagnall, shared a post on Twitter with a picture of a chat with a delivery guy.

The picture shows, delivery guy, who belonged to Deliveroo, texted the customer saying sorry. When asked what happened, he replied that he had eaten his food. The delivery guy even said the food the former ordered was super tasty. The next message from the delivery guy is what truly infuriated the customer. He asked the customer to go ahead and report to Deliveroo.

Liam also added in another tweet that the delivery guy even called the customer and said, ‘sorry I can’t deliver it’. When replied why, he said nothing and cut the phone abruptly.

Liam shared the post with the caption “Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning.”

This post garnered the attention of the users and most were annoyed by the behaviour of the food delivery guy.

Many users also shared similar experiences with delivery partners that happened with them.

Take a look at what Twitterati has to say:

