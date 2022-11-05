This Ex-Twitter employee rocks the internet with his awesome reaction on being laid off

If you are an avid social media user, you must be aware of the whole Twitter controversy. The headquarters of the microblogging site firm has been hither and thither ever since Elon Musk took over it. Earlier, he fired the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, and it doesn’t seem like the Tesla CEO has any plans to stop there.

Yash Agarwal is one of the employees who got fired during the Musk reign. However, instead of being devastated by losing his job, he had a very different reaction that amused the Internet.

The 25-year-old took to social media to share a happy picture of himself as he shared the news of his layoff with his friends and followers. He was not heartbroken by the incident that occurred in his life, instead, he cherished the time spent in the organization.

We are not sure, with this tweet, if this guy is trying to express his happiness for being an ex-employee of Twitter, or is trying to poke fun at the ongoing mass firing in the company. Whatever might be the cause, we assume he thinks “Jo hota hai, ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for good).”

In the picture, Yash can be seen showing a bright smile as he holds two cushions emblazoned with the Twitter logo. He captioned the post, “Just got laid off from #Twitter. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture.”

Take a look:

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Yash’s post went viral on social media as netizens couldn‘t help but appreciate his positivity. They cheered him up with their kind and supportive words.

One user who has worked with him wrote, “You are an amazing person, Yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything.”

Another colleague wrote, “Yashhhh. It’s been so lovely working with you! Thank you for all your help with building Re: Set. Onward and upward.”

Take a look at some other reactions:

