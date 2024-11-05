This eerie night cruise video will leave you shaken, watch

This eerie night cruise video will leave you shaken. The video captures night on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. The video has so far gone viral.

Generally a cruise trip is thought of as luxurious, scenic and highly entertaining. Yet, this video reveals another side of cruising which generally nobody talks about.

The video has been shot at night when the cruise is in the middle of the ocean and this definitely is eerie. The footage begins from a cozy room and moves to the balcony, where all you see is complete darkness. Only a few lights from the ship and nearby balconies break through the darkness. Apart from that, there is absolutely nothing to see, not even waves below the ship’s railings. Many users described it eerie and isolated.

The video has been shared on YouTube by user @planetcruise. It captures the haunting reality of night at sea. Posted two months ago the video has already earned 27k views by now. Besides it has earned many thoughtful comments. Here are a few of them.

“Cruise ships are lit up like Christmas trees. Too bad they don’t turn the lights off (they aren’t allowed like military vessels) so you can see the beautiful sky on a moonless night. Stunning.”

“You need a lot better camera. Even on heavily overcast, and foggy nights, its a lot brighter than that looking with my eyeballs. I have over 60 nights on cruise ships, including transatlantic 1000+ miles from land. Its never that dark. And I am certain its your camera or editing because look at the railing as you go from inside to outside 0:05 You have the lights on in your room, and open and unobscured door, and the railing is very dark. Its just not realistic.”

“I can’t believe nighttime occurs on a cruise ship, then wtf are you really paying for?….lmao”

“That’s eerie! I wouldn’t want to be shark bait!”

“Uhhhh this is a trick of the camera. Your eyes would see a little more than that. Why does this video exist? To tell everyone that night occurs at sea? The internet fails horribly these days”

