This duet by a youth and his dog will surely make you laugh: Watch

An interesting attempt by a youth and his dog to sing a duet has lately gone viral on internet.

Rohit Nair from Mumbai, who is seen trying out a raag in the video with his dog named Zoe, has posted it on Facebook and the video has earned huge likes and comments. The post has so far garnered more than one million views. It is both interesting and funny to witness the dog imitating his master. However, the video is of course hilarious.

While the video has earned huge number of comments, some of the interesting among them are:

Aishwarya Iyer wrote, “Simon Cowell will surely like this one! (maybe a golden buzzer)

Avinash R Naik wrote, “I like his expressions.”

Gopi YN wrote, “The dog sings better than him.”

This is not the first time that Rohit has tried to sing with his pet. Earlier he had posted a similar video on Instagram.

Nair (@sobertooth) wrote: “When we are not discussing politics, Zoe and I do a bit of singing. Presenting to you Snoop Dog and Sobertooth – together we are the Howl Sisters.”