Private jobs can be pressurizing as the workload makes it hard to balance work life and personal life. The pressure of completing tasks ahead of time can make it hard to leave the office even after working hours are over. While this has become the new normal for employees to entertain such a work culture, a company in Indore is coming forward to change the definition. According to a LinkedIn post, this company shut systems and asks employees to go home after working hours.

A LinkedIn post shared by Tanvi Khandelwal, HR at SoftGrid Computers has gone viral and people are calling it their dream job. In her post, Tanvi revealed that her company supports a flexible and enjoyable work environment.

The viral pic shows a warning on the computer requesting workers to go home as their shift is over. The warning on the computer screens read, “Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 min. Please Go Home.”

The IT business company with headquarters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh automatically turns off staff’s computers if they work past their shift timings.

Tanvi shared the post with a note that read, “This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning. NO MORE CALLS AND EMAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !! Isn’t this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture, you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood. And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and a happy environment Cheers to all of us!! You can also join.”

In no time the viral LinkedIn post was swamped with comments. Several users hailed the IT company for a nurturing work environment. One of the users wrote, “If you are thinking a lot about your work-life balance …. maybe it’s time to change the job.”

Another commented, “I wish this Working Atmosphere prevails in Each and Every Company… in spite of so many Social Awareness Articles on ‘Health, Well Being and Happiness’ of Employees YET, this is ONLY on Paper, Nothing Constructively Implemented by Employers…Employees are Stressed day in and day out which gradually leads to Health and Mental issues and Imbalance in Personal lives’…High Time Employers Get that ‘Awakening Call of Stressfree, Positive Working Environment.”

Some users found it controversial and wrote, “Life is not 9-5, and the world is 24/7. In the real world, you have to adapt, sometimes working late but starting later. Maybe take a day off when it is not busy but make up the time working 8 to 8 on busy days. I was developing with a glass of wine in my hands, working until 1 am in the morning, getting immersed in what I was doing on a Saturday night. I think enjoying your job and what you do is another bonus without the stress of mandatory targets. (Great thing I like being virtually self-employed).”