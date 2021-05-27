Baghdad: In an effort to spread an awareness on the importance of getting Covid-19 jab during the pandemic, this local cafe in Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq is offering free coffee for those people who are vaccinated.

The cafe is owned by Yasser Alaa, who is a resident of Baghdad.

“The state should start these initiatives, but we went ahead and started ours, as coffee shops and restaurants open up. Life is coming back to normal, the world is going back to normal, because of the vaccine. We don’t have any other weapon besides the vaccine”, said Yasser Alaa

He also talks about the importance of one-shots of the vaccine in our lives. He also added that in Iraq, and in other countries, we think that the vaccine is dangerous. We have pages and doctors advising people against the vaccine, So we are spreading awareness on the importance of taking the vaccine.

Everyone and then, people are coming up with new ideas to excite unvaccinated people to get their shots. For example, Krispy Kreme is giving away a complimentary glazed doughnut to anyone who has their vaccine card.

The other example is United Airlines, it has become the latest entity to offer an incentive to get more of its customers inoculated against the coronavirus and get the chance to win free flights for a year.

All these offers are aimed at overcoming vaccine hesitancy and have become more common in recent weeks as vaccine interest has slowed nationwide. This strategy will serve as a ploy to attract more people to get vaccinated.